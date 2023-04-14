SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mighty Thomas Carnival in Granite Shoals

04/14/23
The Mighty Thomas Carnival is ready for family fun at Quarry Park in Granite Shoals. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

The Mighty Thomas Carnival is open for fun at Quarry Park in Granite Shoals, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, through Sunday, April 16.

Enjoy 13 rides as well as games and traditional carnival delicacies like cotton candy and funnel cake.

Admission to the carnival is free, but rides and games are at a cost. All-day access wristbands can be purchased at $20 to $30, depending on the day.

Carnival hours are: 

  • 4-11 p.m. Friday, April 14 
  • 1-11 p.m. Saturday, April 15
  • 1-8 p.m. Sunday, April 16

DailyTrib.com

