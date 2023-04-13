Open Door Recovery House 5K is May 6 in Marble Falls

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Run for recovery during the Open Door Recovery House 5K on May 6. The family-friendly, fundraising run/walk starts at 8 a.m. at Harmony Park, 215 Main St. in downtown Marble Falls, and ends at Lakeside Park, 305 Buena Vista Drive. Check-in begins at 7 a.m.

The course goes from Main Street to Broadway down the length of Avenue T and then takes a short detour on Second Street before turning onto Avenue S and Johnson Street. Racers will then travel north on Avenue J, east on Yett Street, and make their final turn on Buena Vista Drive before crossing the finish line at Lakeside Park to round out the over 3-mile run.

Registration is $45 for ages 13 and older and includes a free T-shirt while supplies last. Kids ages 12 and younger run for free with a paid parent or guardian. For teams of more than five people, registration is $25 a person.

Participants may register online, by mail, or on the day of the race. Registration fees are non-refundable. Find all 5K forms at the above link.

Proceeds from the event benefit Open Door Recovery House, a faith-based sober home for women who need a safe space to continue their recovery from substance abuse.

Based in Marble Falls, the nonprofit has helped over 250 women statewide since its founding in 2010. In March 2023, Open Door founder Paula Mays was named Central Texas’ Remarkable Woman of the Year by Austin media outlet KXAN for her work through Open Door over the past decade.

