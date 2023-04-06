Book and bake sale benefits Buchanan Dam library
The Friends of the Lakeshore Library group is holding its annual Big Book and Bake Sale fundraiser on April 14-15 at the Lakeshore Library, 7346 RR 261 in Buchanan Dam. Proceeds support the library, one of three branches in the Llano County Library System.
The sale is from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on April 14 and 8 a.m. to noon on April 15. Choose from a selection of books, audiobooks, DVDs, CDs, and baked goods while supplies last.
Normal library operating hours are 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
For more information, contact 325-379-1174 or lakeshore.library@gmail.com.