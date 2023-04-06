Book and bake sale benefits Buchanan Dam library

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Friends of the Lakeshore Library group is holding its annual Big Book and Bake Sale fundraiser on April 14-15 at the Lakeshore Library, 7346 RR 261 in Buchanan Dam. Proceeds support the library, one of three branches in the Llano County Library System.

The sale is from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on April 14 and 8 a.m. to noon on April 15. Choose from a selection of books, audiobooks, DVDs, CDs, and baked goods while supplies last.

Normal library operating hours are 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

For more information, contact 325-379-1174 or lakeshore.library@gmail.com.

editor@thepicayune.com