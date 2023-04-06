SUBSCRIBE NOW

Enjoy all your local news and sports for less than 5¢ per day.

Subscribe Now

Book and bake sale benefits Buchanan Dam library

04/06/23 | DailyTrib.com

The Friends of the Lakeshore Library group is holding its annual Big Book and Bake Sale fundraiser on April 14-15 at the Lakeshore Library, 7346 RR 261 in Buchanan Dam. Proceeds support the library, one of three branches in the Llano County Library System.

The sale is from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on April 14 and 8 a.m. to noon on April 15. Choose from a selection of books, audiobooks, DVDs, CDs, and baked goods while supplies last.

Normal library operating hours are 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

For more information, contact 325-379-1174 or lakeshore.library@gmail.com.

editor@thepicayune.com

DailyTrib.com

See author's posts

Tags: , ,

You Might Like

‘Snapshot of the Hill Country’ photo contest open

04/06/23 | DailyTrib.com

Llano native plant sale on courthouse grounds April 1

03/31/23 | Dakota Morrissiey

Boys and Girls Club of Kingsland Touch-a-Truck April 1

03/29/23 | Dakota Morrissiey
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *