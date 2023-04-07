HCCT seeks large cast for ‘Oliver!’ the musical

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Hill Country Community Theatre’s big finish to its 2022-23 season needs a big cast. Auditions for the musical “Oliver!” are 6-8 p.m. April 24 and April 25 at the nonprofit theater, 4003 FM 2147 West in Cottonwood Shores. The production runs from July 14-Aug. 7 with performances on Friday and Saturday nights and Sunday afternoons.

Lionel Bart’s classic musical is based on the Charles Dickens novel “Oliver Twist” about a malnourished and mistreated orphan boy in Victorian England who falls in with a street gang before finding redemption and a family. The Tony and Olivier award-winning play also received an Academy Award for Best Picture in its movie version.

The local production will be led by HCCT Artistic Director Daniel Melton and Musical Director Christine Ashbaugh.

“Oliver!” will require a larger-than-normal cast with roles for varying ages, including children. The full character list is available on the HCCT website.

“This musical could provide a great opportunity for a talented family to work on a community production together,” Melton said in a media release announcing auditions.

Those auditioning for parts should prepare a short song demonstrating vocal range and ability as well as a monologue, the release said. Appropriate footwear is needed for a brief movement audition.

For more information about the Hill Country Community Theatre and its productions and special events, visit thehcct.org or call 830-798-8944.