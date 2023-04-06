‘Snapshot of the Hill Country’ photo contest open

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The grand prize-winning photo in the Hill Country Alliance’s ‘Snapshot of the Hill Country’ contest in 2022 was a striking image of a yellow-crowned night heron taken by Yu Zhou. Photo courtesy of HCA

The Hill Country Alliance is asking for photo submissions in its 17th annual “Snapshot of the Hill Country” contest. Deadline is May 31. This year’s focus is the area’s native landscapes, wildlife, rivers, and lakes as well as its diverse residents and communities.

The contest is open to photographers of all ages and skill levels.

Winning photographs will be featured in the HCA’s annual Texas Hill Country Calendar and photographers will receive cash prizes.

Only color photographs with horizontal layouts are eligible and must be uploaded online. All submissions must be taken in the 17-county Hill Country region.

The nonprofit Hill Country Alliance’s mission is to highlight the importance of preserving the area’s natural resources and heritage by raising public awareness and building community support.

