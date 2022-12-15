BIZ: Petco coming to Marble Falls

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Construction workers began clearing the site for a new Petco at 3108 U.S. 281 earlier this fall. No timeline has been announced for when the national pet supplies chain store will open. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

A nearly 12,000-square-foot Petco is coming to Marble Falls, city officials confirmed. The pet supplies chain store will be located north of Walmart at 3108 U.S. 281.

Currently in the platting and site development phase, no construction or opening dates have been announced.

Petco Animal Supplies Inc. operates more than 1,500 locations across the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico.

