BIZ: Petco coming to Marble Falls
A nearly 12,000-square-foot Petco is coming to Marble Falls, city officials confirmed. The pet supplies chain store will be located north of Walmart at 3108 U.S. 281.
Currently in the platting and site development phase, no construction or opening dates have been announced.
Petco Animal Supplies Inc. operates more than 1,500 locations across the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico.
1 thought on “BIZ: Petco coming to Marble Falls”
Why does Marble Falls need a third pet store? Petco is expensive.