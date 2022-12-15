Quest High School student killed in car accident; memorial Dec. 20

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A vehicle accident claimed the life of 16-year-old Logan Hanson of Bertram, a student at Quest High School in Burnet. The wreck happened on Texas 29 in Buchanan Dam on the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 14.

A memorial service is at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home in Burnet.

Law enforcement have not shared details about the accident, but a media release from the Burnet Consolidated Independent School District stated that no other students were injured.

An investigation of the wreck is underway.

“We know that in a tight-knit school community such as BCISD, staff and students care for one another and for each others’ families, and many individuals may be dealing with feelings of shock and loss,” reads the BCISD statement on social media. “Counseling is available for students and staff at all campuses and will also be available tomorrow. We want to help our students and staff deal with and process through their emotions.”

