Highland Lakes holiday events for Dec. 13-19

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

This week’s holiday events roundup includes Christmas movies, concerts, and a ballet. Check DailyTrib.com each week for more holiday happenings through the season or browse the Events Calendar at 101HighlandLakes.com or the Highland Lakes Christmas Lights Guide.

BUCHANAN DAM

Holiday movie screening

Dec. 16 at 2 p.m.

7346 RR 261

The Lakeshore Branch Library hosts a free screening of a movie based on the Christmas Truce of 1914. RSVP to the library at 325-379-1174 or lakeshore.library@gmail.com.

“Gingerbread” house program

Dec. 17 at 2 p.m.

7346 RR 261

The Lakeshore Branch Library invites all ages to create a “gingerbread” house using graham crackers, frosting, and candy. Cardboard base, crackers, and frosting provided. Bring candy, cereal, sprinkles, etc., to share. Space is limited. RSVP to the library at 325-379-1174 or lakeshore.library@gmail.com.

BURNET

“From the Cradle to the Cross” concert

Dec. 16 at 6:30 p.m.

13218 RR 2341

Ruby McGill Ministries presents this Christmas music program at East Lake Fellowship Church. Free.

“Gifts of Christmas” ballet

Dec. 17 at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

200 Houston Clinton Drive

Harmony School of Creative Arts presents its annual ballet based on “The Nutcracker” at Hill Country Fellowship.

JOHNSON CITY AREA

Lamplight Tours of LBJ Boyhood Home

Dec. 17 from 6-9 p.m.

200 E. Elm St.

National park rangers will answer questions about this historic house and explain life in Johnson City before electricity. Free.

Tree lighting at Sauer-Beckmann farm

Dec. 18 from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

199 Park Road 52 in Stonewall

During this special tradition, started 52 years ago by President Lyndon B. Johnson and the first lady, enjoy carolers, a live nativity, Santa Claus, refreshments, and, of course, the spectacular tree lighting. Then, visit the past at the Sauer-Beckmann Living History Farm and enjoy the ambiance of an authentic German Christmas Eve while sampling homemade treats.

KINGSLAND

La Plazita and Christmas Dancing Lights

Dec. 17 from 6-9 p.m. (and also Dec. 23 and 30)

12345 RR 1431

Brilla Iglesia hosts a plaza and performative dancing every half-hour. Shop vendor tables filled with gifts and Mexican food. Enjoy children’s games.

MARBLE FALLS

Sleigh My Name karaoke

Dec. 13 from 7-10 p.m.

904 Third St.

Enjoy Christmas-themed karaoke at Rae’s RBar and Grill in downtown Marble Falls.

“Let There Be Christmas” cantata

Dec. 15 at 7 p.m.

1101 Bluebonnet Drive

First United Methodist Church of Marble Falls hosts a performance in its sanctuary featuring the chancel choir, handbell choir, and orchestra. Free.

Movie in the Park: “The Nightmare Before Christmas”

Dec. 16 at dark

230 Avenue J South

The Parks and Recreation Department hosts a free screening of this animated Tim Burton film in Johnson Park. Free. Bring chairs, blankets, and popcorn.

editor@thepicayune.com