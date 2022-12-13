Free popcorn for toys at Cinergy Cinemas in Marble Falls

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Cinergy Cinemas General Manager Tyler Wills (left) poses with staff around the toy drive donation bin at the Marble Falls location. Pictured with him are Rebecca Norris, Jennifer Fortenberry, Jordan Rakowski, Harry Keil, and Xavier Dubose. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

Cinergy Cinemas in Marble Falls is holding a Christmas toy drive through Dec. 20. The family-owned movie theater chain partnered with Highland Lakes Christmas for Kids for the drive and is giving out free small popcorns to those who donate a toy with at least an $8 value.

A donation bucket is located in the lobby of the movie theater, 2600 U.S. 281, and toys can be dropped off during business hours, which are 30 minutes before the first screening of the day to 30 minutes after the start of the last screening.

This is the second year for the toy drive at Cinergy’s Marble Falls location, but the company has collected more than 3,500 toys since the drives began in 2017 at other locations.

“Cinergy’s atmosphere and the overall energy that they bring is really fun and very family-oriented,” General Manager Tyler Wills said. “It’s a great company. I love it.”

Cinergy also held a canned food drive in partnership with Joseph’s Pantry in Granite Shoals, part of an initiative that resulted in over a literal ton of canned food being donated to communities across the country.

“Part of our mission is to be deeply involved with the communities that we’re in,” said Vice President of Marketing Tracey Hoey in an interview with DailyTrib.com. “It’s really great to work for a company that gives back the way Cinergy does.”

To keep up with other specials and events, visit the theater chain’s website.

