Operation Christmas Child sends boxes of joy around the world; donation deadline Nov. 20

Beverly Whittlesey gives children advice on how to pack Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes at First Baptist Church in Marble Falls. Kids picked through donations on Tuesday, Nov. 12, looking for perfect gifts to send to children in need around the world. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

First Baptist Church of Marble Falls is the local drop-off location for Operation Christmas Child donations. This seasonal collection is an extension of the nonprofit Samaritan’s Purse, which sends shoeboxes filled with gifts to children in need around the world.

Collection week is Nov. 14-20. First Baptist Church, 901 La Ventana Drive, is hosting a box packing event for all ages from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at its pavilion.

Donations will be packed into shoeboxes and sent to collection centers across the country, where they then will be distributed to churches and missionaries all over the world to be given to children at Christmas.

While special boxes for Operation Christmas Child are available at the church, any normal-size shoebox is accepted.

Braden Ribera, 8, of Marble Falls showed off his Operation Christmas Child shoebox before it was sealed and prepped for shipping. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

“I think this is a wonderful program because it introduces children all over the world to Christ,” volunteer Linda Dupuy said.

The Saturday packing party is open to anyone in the community interested in helping fill hundreds of shoeboxes destined for children in need. Toys, jewelry, clothes, shoes, and school supplies are acceptable donations. Boxes cannot contain liquids or consumables.

“This is an awesome opportunity and a way for people to give,” said Beverly Whittlesey, a Church Relations Committee member. “The idea is that they are sending a gift to a child on the other side of the world who may never have received a gift before.”

Whittlesey has been helping organize Operation Christmas Child at First Baptist Church for the past 15 years. For information about donations or to participate in the packing party, call her at 830-798-4644.

dakota@thepicayune.com