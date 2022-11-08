Veterans Day in the Highland Lakes

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Highland Lakes celebrates Veterans Day on Friday, Nov. 11, and continuing into the weekend. File photo

Patriotic celebrations will take place across the Highland Lakes in honor of Veterans Day, which is Friday, Nov. 11. Several events continue over the weekend.

Friday, Nov. 11

LLANO

10:30 a.m.

Veterans Day lunch

John L. Kuykendall Events Center

2200 RR 152 West

Free lunch and a special presentation from guest speaker Sichan Siv, author of “Golden Bones: An Extraordinary Journey from Hell in Cambodia to a New Life in America.” Hosted by the Highland Lakes Republican Women and Llano American Legion Frank Griggs Post 370. Other special guests include the Llano Junior High Band and Quilts of Valor.

RSVP to hlrw.tx@outlook.com or 830-275-2952.

MARBLE FALLS

Noon

Rotary Club ceremony

Rotary Veterans and First Responder Memorial

Johnson Park

230 Avenue J South

Hosted by the Rotary Club of Marble Falls and The Falls on the Colorado Museum. The hour-long event will honor several local veterans. The public is invited.

Friday-Sunday, Nov. 11-13

COTTONWOOD SHORES

7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday

“American Hearts”

Hill Country Community Theatre

4003 FM 2147 West

Pay-what-you-can multimedia production features singing, dancing, flag ceremonies, a reading of an award-winning essay on democracy, and a projection of Johnny Cash’s classic “Ragged Old Flag.”

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Operation Exfil, a local nonprofit that serves combat-injured veterans, specifically those suffering with post-traumatic stress disorder, and their families.

Saturday, Nov. 12

BURNET

8-11 a.m.

Pancake breakfast

Highland Lakes VFW Auxiliary Post 6974

1402 Buchanan Drive

Enjoy a free pancake breakfast. Bring a veteran as a guest, if you can. All are welcome.

9-11:30 a.m.

Free fishing

Inks Dam National Fish Hatchery

345 Clay Young Road

Cast a line for free at Inks Dam National Fish Hatchery. No fishing license is required; loaner bait and tackle available. Click the link for details.

nathan@thepicayune.com