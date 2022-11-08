Veterans Day in the Highland Lakes
Patriotic celebrations will take place across the Highland Lakes in honor of Veterans Day, which is Friday, Nov. 11. Several events continue over the weekend.
Friday, Nov. 11
LLANO
10:30 a.m.
Veterans Day lunch
John L. Kuykendall Events Center
2200 RR 152 West
Free lunch and a special presentation from guest speaker Sichan Siv, author of “Golden Bones: An Extraordinary Journey from Hell in Cambodia to a New Life in America.” Hosted by the Highland Lakes Republican Women and Llano American Legion Frank Griggs Post 370. Other special guests include the Llano Junior High Band and Quilts of Valor.
RSVP to hlrw.tx@outlook.com or 830-275-2952.
MARBLE FALLS
Noon
Rotary Club ceremony
Rotary Veterans and First Responder Memorial
Johnson Park
230 Avenue J South
Hosted by the Rotary Club of Marble Falls and The Falls on the Colorado Museum. The hour-long event will honor several local veterans. The public is invited.
Friday-Sunday, Nov. 11-13
COTTONWOOD SHORES
7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday
“American Hearts”
Hill Country Community Theatre
4003 FM 2147 West
Pay-what-you-can multimedia production features singing, dancing, flag ceremonies, a reading of an award-winning essay on democracy, and a projection of Johnny Cash’s classic “Ragged Old Flag.”
A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Operation Exfil, a local nonprofit that serves combat-injured veterans, specifically those suffering with post-traumatic stress disorder, and their families.
Saturday, Nov. 12
BURNET
8-11 a.m.
Pancake breakfast
Highland Lakes VFW Auxiliary Post 6974
1402 Buchanan Drive
Enjoy a free pancake breakfast. Bring a veteran as a guest, if you can. All are welcome.
9-11:30 a.m.
Free fishing
Inks Dam National Fish Hatchery
345 Clay Young Road
Cast a line for free at Inks Dam National Fish Hatchery. No fishing license is required; loaner bait and tackle available. Click the link for details.