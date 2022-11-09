Honor Flight veterans to speak at GOP women’s lunch

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A group of veterans from the Meadowlakes Honor Flight posed for a photo after touching down in Washington, D.C., in September. Courtesy photo

The Burnet County Republican Women are hosting a patriotic celebration of veterans during the group’s regular meeting Thursday, Nov. 10, at 11:30 a.m. in the Reed Building, 402 E. Jackson St. in Burnet. Tickets are $15 and include a catered lunch.

“We’re looking forward to a good day,” club President Mary Jane Avery said. “I think, as you get older, you appreciate the sacrifices (veterans) made. Our freedom, our liberty, the fact that we’re able to vote is all due to the sacrifices of others who have gone before us.”

Guest speakers at the meeting include local veterans Charlie Mercer, Lamar Chuter, Rob Paul, and Jesse Lofgreen. The group of speakers will share their experiences traveling on the Meadowlakes Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., earlier this year.

“They’re simply going to speak about what it meant to them to be on that flight,” Avery said.

As members of the Texas Federation of Republican Women, the group participates in the Caring for America program. Founded in 1999, the program encourages Republican women’s clubs across the state to seek ways to help others.

“Once a month, we choose a project that can help others, whether it’s local or not,” Avery said.

In the past, the organization has donated money to veterans homes in San Antonio and most recently worked with The Helping Center of Marble Falls.

While dropping off food donations in October, Avery learned The Helping Center will need even more as Thanksgiving approaches. Club members and guests of the Thursday event are asked to bring H-E-B gift cards or boxed cake mix for the food pantry.

“We are asking our members to step up and bring donations so we can help feed our community through Thanksgiving,” Avery said.

To reserve a spot at the lunch, email rcalexander73@gmail.com. Tickets also can be purchased online.

