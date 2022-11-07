Teddy Bear Ball benefits inclusive Wyatt’s Clubhouse playground

Wyatt’s Clubhouse, an inclusive playground in planned for Marble Falls, was designed to serve children of all abilities. It will include shade sails, slides, solid surfacing, fencing, tunnels, and a zipline. Courtesy photo

Marble Falls Inclusive Play Group is the main beneficiary of the upcoming Teddy Bear Ball. The event is Thursday, Nov. 17, from 5-8:30 p.m. at Escondido Golf & Lake Club, 9090 FM 2147 in Horseshoe Bay.

In July, the group of Marble Falls residents announced plans to build an inclusive playground for children of all abilities next to Colt Elementary School. Its mission has steadily gained momentum, with the ball being one of the latest fundraisers for the park.

Wyatt’s Clubhouse will include traditional playground equipment such as slides and swings along with ramps and harnesses to ensure every child can make fun memories.

Hosted by Wildlife Creative LLC, the Teddy Bear Ball will include a Champagne reception and dueling piano show. Guests are encouraged to bring at least one new, free-of-tags teddy bear. Bears will be donated to the Phoenix Center and the Boys and Girls Club of the Highland Lakes.

VIP early check-in begins at 5 p.m.; regular check-in at 5:30 p.m. Ticket packages range from $250 to $2,500 and can be purchased on the event’s website.

“It’s going to be a really nice and classy event,” said Taylor Smith, treasurer for Marble Falls Inclusive Play. “We’re looking forward to seeing what happens. Hopefully, there’s someone there that sees what we’re doing and would like to make donations to us directly.”

All proceeds generated from song requests to the dueling pianos will be donated to Wyatt’s Clubhouse. Additional proceeds from the event also will be contributed.

“We’re really happy that they’re going to put on this event,” Smith said. “Not only will it help us raise money for our organization … it will help get the word out to more people about what we’re trying to build.”

Another fundraiser for the group is from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 12, at Bear King Brewing Company, 207 Avenue G in Marble Falls. Raffle tickets for a Yeti cooler or an Oklahoma Joe’s pellet smoker are $10 each. The fundraiser will be the last chance to purchase a customized fence post for the park.

“Fundraising is going good so far,” Smith said. “We’re still waiting for a 501(c)3 status to be confirmed before we can really ramp up fundraising. Once we get that, we’ll be able to apply for some of the larger grants and get the ball rolling.”

The group is currently waiting for a survey to be completed before presenting a surface lease agreement to the Marble Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees for the right to build on district land next to Colt Elementary.

If interested in sponsoring equipment for the park, visit the Marble Falls Inclusive Play Group website.

