BIZ BRIEF: Horseshoe Bay bank gets new name

A year after BancorpSouth and Cadence Bancorporation agreed to merge, Grand Bank of Texas, 9650 FM 2147 in Horseshoe Bay, was renamed Cadence Bank. Courtesy photo

Grand Bank of Texas in Horseshoe Bay is now Cadence Bank. The name change comes after the October 2021 merger of BancorpSouth and Cadence Bancorporation. A system integration between the two was completed in October of this year.

Cadence Bank, 9650 FM 2147 in Horseshoe Bay, is now the sixth-largest bank headquartered in a nine-state footprint with nearly $50 billion in assets.

While BancorpSouth is the surviving company, the bank decided to use the Cadence Bank name moving forward, stating its previous name was geographically limiting.

“With the completion of our merger, we’re positioned to be a stronger banking franchise offering relationship-focused financial services and creating new opportunities to benefit our teammates, customers, communities, and shareholders,” said Cadence Bank CEO and chairman Dan Rollins in a media release. “Our larger scale, increased customer base, and financial strength and flexibility will allow us to become more competitive and efficient in our rapidly changing industry, with a greater ability to meet customer needs by accelerating investments in technology solutions.”

