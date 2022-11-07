Where to vote on Election Day
Election Day for the 2022 midterms is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Polls will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. No ballots will be counted until polls close on Tuesday. A little more than 38 percent of Burnet County’s registered voters and 42.6 percent of those in Llano County already cast their ballots during early voting or by mail.
Voters will decide on a full slate of statewide offices from governor to the Texas Board of Education.
Only one countywide seat in Llano County is open and opposed. Republican Cheryl Regmund faces Libertarian Joe Burnes for county treasurer.
All other countywide and precinct races in both Burnet and Llano counties were decided in the March primaries.
Two local issues are on some ballots. Sunrise Beach Village voters will decide whether to set up an Emergency Services District to help fund the volunteer fire department. Horseshoe Bay residents will vote on an $8 million bond to build a new City Hall.
OTHER RACES
Races for the state Senate and House of Representatives are on ballots in both counties.
Redrawn Texas and congressional district lines mean new state and U.S. representatives for Burnet County. Republican Ellen Troxclair and Democrat Pam Baggett face off for the open District 19 seat in the Texas House, while Republican John Carter, who is unopposed for District 31, will become the new U.S. representative for Burnet County. U.S. Rep. John Williams has moved to an adjacent district.
In Llano County, Republican incumbent state Rep. Andres S. Murr and Democrat Jose P. Herrera are battling for the District 53 seat in the state House. Llano County residents will keep their U.S. representative, August Pfluger, who is unopposed for District 11.
CAMPAIGN SIGN RESTRICTIONS
New restrictions on campaign signs at Burnet County-owned or -leased polling locations are in effect for the first time in the 2022 midterm election. Privately owned locations can opt into the restrictions if the organization running the site desires.
Sizes are limited to 18 inches by 14 inches, or 3 square-feet. Candidates may only post two signs per polling place no sooner than 24 hours before polling begins on Election Day. Signs must be removed within 24 hours of polls closing.
All signs must be ground-mounted with wire stakes. T-posts are not allowed.
ELECTION DAY POLLING LOCATIONS
Sample ballots are available online for Burnet County and Llano County.
Burnet County polling locations
Burnet County voters may vote in any location no matter where they reside in the county.
- Burnet County AgriLife – 607 N. Vandeveer St., Burnet
- Grace United Methodist Church – 4007 Valley View, Granite Shoals
- Spicewood Community Center – 7901 CR 404, Spicewood
- Silver Creek Community Center – 101 CR 128, Burnet
- Smithwick Community Center – 10800 RR 1431 East, Marble Falls
- Cassie Subdivision Community Center – 3920 FM 690, Burnet
- Hoover Valley Volunteer Fire Department – 303 CR 118B, Burnet
- Highland Haven Community Center – 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven
- Iglesia Bautista Church Hall – (CR 330 and FM 243) 4000 FM 243 West, Bertram
- Naruna Church building – 9170 FM 1478, Lampasas
- Bertram Library – 170 N. Gabriel St., Bertram
- Joppa Fellowship Hall – 8447 CR 210, Joppa
- Lake Victor Community Center – 200 Lake Ave., Lake Victor
- Briggs Community Center – 215 Loop 308, Briggs
- Oakalla Community Center – 29011 FM 963, Oakalla
- Granite Shoals Community Center – 1208 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals
- Texas Tech University at Highland Lakes – 806 Steve Hawkins Parkway, Marble Falls
- Meadowlakes City Hall – 177 Broadmoor St., B, Meadowlakes
- Church of Christ – 711 Broadway, Marble Falls
Llano County polling locations
Llano County voters must vote in their assigned precincts based on where they live. Voting precincts are printed on individual voter certificates. For questions, call the Llano County Election Office at 325-247-5425.
- Precinct 101 – South Llano, Llano Ag & Health Building, 1447 Texas 71 East, Llano
- Precinct 102 – Blue Lake, Blue Lake Community Center, 214 W. Bluebonnet Road, Horseshoe Bay
- Precinct 108 – Sunrise Beach, City Hall-Civic Center Complex, 124 Sunrise Drive, Sunrise Beach Village
- Precinct 109 – Horseshoe Bay, Horseshoe Bay City Office
- 1 Community Drive Horseshoe Bay,
- Precinct 203 – Buchanan Dam, Eastern Llano County Annex, 8347 RR 1431, West Buchanan Dam
- Precinct 204 – Bluffton, Lakeshore Branch Library, 7346 RR 261, Buchanan Dam
- Precinct 205 – Tow, First Baptist Church, 16521 RR 2241, Tow
- Precinct 307 – Kingsland, Kingsland Branch Library, 125 W. Polk, Kingsland
- Precinct 410 – West Llano, Llano County Library, 102 E. Haynie, Llano