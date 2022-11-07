Where to vote on Election Day

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Political signs for the 2022 midterm election were just beginning to make an appearance at Texas Tech University in Marble Falls at about 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, the day before Election Day. A new ordinance passed by the Burnet County Commissioners Court in August restricts when, how many, and what kind of signs can be erected at polling locations. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

Election Day for the 2022 midterms is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Polls will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. No ballots will be counted until polls close on Tuesday. A little more than 38 percent of Burnet County’s registered voters and 42.6 percent of those in Llano County already cast their ballots during early voting or by mail.

Voters will decide on a full slate of statewide offices from governor to the Texas Board of Education.

Only one countywide seat in Llano County is open and opposed. Republican Cheryl Regmund faces Libertarian Joe Burnes for county treasurer.

All other countywide and precinct races in both Burnet and Llano counties were decided in the March primaries.

Two local issues are on some ballots. Sunrise Beach Village voters will decide whether to set up an Emergency Services District to help fund the volunteer fire department. Horseshoe Bay residents will vote on an $8 million bond to build a new City Hall.

OTHER RACES

Races for the state Senate and House of Representatives are on ballots in both counties.

Redrawn Texas and congressional district lines mean new state and U.S. representatives for Burnet County. Republican Ellen Troxclair and Democrat Pam Baggett face off for the open District 19 seat in the Texas House, while Republican John Carter, who is unopposed for District 31, will become the new U.S. representative for Burnet County. U.S. Rep. John Williams has moved to an adjacent district.

In Llano County, Republican incumbent state Rep. Andres S. Murr and Democrat Jose P. Herrera are battling for the District 53 seat in the state House. Llano County residents will keep their U.S. representative, August Pfluger, who is unopposed for District 11.

CAMPAIGN SIGN RESTRICTIONS

New restrictions on campaign signs at Burnet County-owned or -leased polling locations are in effect for the first time in the 2022 midterm election. Privately owned locations can opt into the restrictions if the organization running the site desires.

Sizes are limited to 18 inches by 14 inches, or 3 square-feet. Candidates may only post two signs per polling place no sooner than 24 hours before polling begins on Election Day. Signs must be removed within 24 hours of polls closing.

All signs must be ground-mounted with wire stakes. T-posts are not allowed.

ELECTION DAY POLLING LOCATIONS

Sample ballots are available online for Burnet County and Llano County.

Burnet County polling locations

Burnet County voters may vote in any location no matter where they reside in the county.

Burnet County AgriLife – 607 N. Vandeveer St., Burnet

Grace United Methodist Church – 4007 Valley View, Granite Shoals

Spicewood Community Center – 7901 CR 404, Spicewood

Silver Creek Community Center – 101 CR 128, Burnet

Smithwick Community Center – 10800 RR 1431 East, Marble Falls

Cassie Subdivision Community Center – 3920 FM 690, Burnet

Hoover Valley Volunteer Fire Department – 303 CR 118B, Burnet

Highland Haven Community Center – 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven

Iglesia Bautista Church Hall – (CR 330 and FM 243) 4000 FM 243 West, Bertram

Naruna Church building – 9170 FM 1478, Lampasas

Bertram Library – 170 N. Gabriel St., Bertram

Joppa Fellowship Hall – 8447 CR 210, Joppa

Lake Victor Community Center – 200 Lake Ave., Lake Victor

Briggs Community Center – 215 Loop 308, Briggs

Oakalla Community Center – 29011 FM 963, Oakalla

Granite Shoals Community Center – 1208 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

Texas Tech University at Highland Lakes – 806 Steve Hawkins Parkway, Marble Falls

Meadowlakes City Hall – 177 Broadmoor St., B, Meadowlakes

Church of Christ – 711 Broadway, Marble Falls

Llano County polling locations

Llano County voters must vote in their assigned precincts based on where they live. Voting precincts are printed on individual voter certificates. For questions, call the Llano County Election Office at 325-247-5425.

Precinct 101 – South Llano, Llano Ag & Health Building, 1447 Texas 71 East, Llano

Precinct 102 – Blue Lake, Blue Lake Community Center, 214 W. Bluebonnet Road, Horseshoe Bay

Precinct 108 – Sunrise Beach, City Hall-Civic Center Complex, 124 Sunrise Drive, Sunrise Beach Village

Precinct 109 – Horseshoe Bay, Horseshoe Bay City Office

1 Community Drive Horseshoe Bay,

Precinct 203 – Buchanan Dam, Eastern Llano County Annex, 8347 RR 1431, West Buchanan Dam

Precinct 204 – Bluffton, Lakeshore Branch Library, 7346 RR 261, Buchanan Dam

Precinct 205 – Tow, First Baptist Church, 16521 RR 2241, Tow

Precinct 307 – Kingsland, Kingsland Branch Library, 125 W. Polk, Kingsland

Precinct 410 – West Llano, Llano County Library, 102 E. Haynie, Llano