Granite Shoals development takes new direction after negative feedback

An illustration of the latest design of the Granite Pointe subdivision in Granite Shoals, which is under development, no longer includes a bar, restaurant, or commercial marina. The developer adjusted designs after negative feedback from neighbors. Courtesy image

Developers for Granite Pointe in Granite Shoals removed plans for all commercial use, including a marina, from their plans after receiving negative feedback from neighbors.

Representatives of Sterling Creek Holdings LLC gave a presentation and update on the changes during a regular meeting of the Granite Shoals City Council on Oct. 25.

Developer representatives had hoped amendments to their zoning ordinance would be approved at the meeting, but Granite Shoals councilors were not able to vote on the changes because a public notice was not published prior to the hearing, City Attorney Joshua Katz said.

According to Texas Local Government Code Section 211.006, 15 days’ notice must be given in a local newspaper prior to a zoning ordinance adjustment.

The city’s Planning and Zoning Commission would also have to approve the plans beforehand.

Sterling Creek attorney Jeff Kelly explained to the council during the presentation that adjustments were made to the planned development after owner-developer John Corcorran received feedback from neighboring residents. The community plans originally included a bar, restaurant, and commercial dock, but these were removed. Granite Pointe will be residential zoning only if the adjustments to the ordinance are approved.

Other adjustments included reducing the number of large lakefront estates from 11 to nine and an increase in parking.

The planned development will have several cottage-style homes, large lakefront homes, a clubhouse, and parking. A homeowners association will ensure certain standards are adhered to such as house colors, fencing styles, and trash receptacle use, Kelly said.

“I am super excited about this,” he said.

Plans for the development first appeared before the council in January 2021 when former City Manager Jeff Looney announced a developer wanted to build three-story homes on High Crest Drive. Zoning and structure height drew scrutiny at a May 11, 2021, council meeting, during which councilors approved commercial zoning and a 48-foot height for structures.

The council appeared to be in favor of the most recent changes to the ordinance.

Kelly also told the council that the privately owned Aqua Tech B&W Gatherings Wastewater Treatment Facility would get a significant upgrade in 2023. The facility was cited several times by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for violations and drew complaints from residents about bad odors. The facility services dozens of homes on Lake LBJ and will also service the Granite Pointe community.

