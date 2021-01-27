Proposed Granite Shoals developments include lakeside project with marina

The proposed High Crest development is one of four possible projects taking place in the city of Granites Shoals. Courtesy map

A planned development could add 13 homes at the end of Highcrest Drive in Granite Shoals on a piece of land often referred to as “Red McCombs’ property,” the Granite Shoals City Council was told at its Jan. 26 meeting.

The High Crest development includes a marina with boat slips, a cul-de-sac, and lakefront homes as well as residences off the water.

“(The developer is) planning three-story homes a lot like what you see at Wakepoint and Camp Pajama in Kingsland,” said Granite Shoals City Manager Jeff Looney.

Red McCombs, the former owner of the San Antonio Spurs, the Denver Nuggets, and the Minnesota Vikings, once owned the land.

Looney said developers haven’t obtained building permits, so there is no official construction start date. However, lots are listed for sale.

Looney discussed three other projects with the council at the Tuesday meeting. He told councilors that someone has shown interest in the Fox property, an area of undeveloped land west of North Phillips Ranch Road, southwest of the City Hall complex, and behind Christ Redeemer Fellowship Church.

“It’s somebody with deep pockets who’s interested in buying and developing that project,” Looney told the council.

He pointed out this project could be an impetus for further development in the area.

“The individual that’s buying that wants to be a partner in the city,” Looney added. “It’s very exciting from that standpoint.”

Assistant City Manager Peggy Smith noted that an individual has already inquired with the city regarding options for building homes near the Fox property.

Smith added that four people have purchased 11 acres in the 8500 block of RR 1431 with intentions of developing a business park with office and warehouse space. She said no building permits have been issued at this time.

Looney added that while it’s important for Granite Shoals to grow, he didn’t want to compromise the city’s “country and lake feel.”

SPORTS COMPLEX UPDATE

In other business, Smith told councilors that city staff hired a company to complete work on the Quarry Park multi-sports complex, including installing artificial turf on the soccer field and flooring on the volleyball court.

City administrators want to reopen the complex by March 4.

CITY ELECTIONS

City Secretary Elaine Simpson said only one person has filed for the May 1 ballot: Mayor Will Skinner, who is seeking re-election. People wanting to run for mayor or City Council have until Feb. 12 to file an application at City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road. A candidate application is on the city’s website.

For more information on filing, contact Simpson at 830-598-2424 or citysecretary@graniteshoals.org.

jfierro@thepicayune.com