Auditions Nov. 14-15 for ‘I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change’

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Hill Country Community Theatre is casting its production of “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change,” a popular off-Broadway musical. Auditions are 6:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 14 and 15 at the theater, 4003 FM 2147 in Cottonwood Shores. The show hits the stage in February.

Written by Joe DiPietro and Jimmy Roberts, the musical revue traces the arc of modern romance over the years, according to a media release from the HCCT.

“We know that everyone in the audience — men and women alike — will see a bit of their own lives played out on stage during this funny show,” said HCCT Executive Director Patty Gosselin in the release.

No appointments are needed for the auditions; materials will be provided for cold readings. Those trying out should prepare a short song without music to demonstrate their vocal range and ability.

Director Daniel Melton will cast up to eight singers, four men and four women.

“I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” is the third show of the Hill Country Community Theatre’s five-production 2022-23 season. It runs Feb. 3-26, 2023, with performances at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays.

For more information about the auditions, email Melton at daniel@theHCCT.org or visit the nonprofit theater’s website.

editor@thepicayune.com