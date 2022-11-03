Free fishing at Inks Dam hatchery Veterans Day weekend

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Inks Dam National Fish Hatchery is located at 345 Clay Young Road off Park Road 4 in Burnet County. File photo

Celebrate Veterans Day weekend with a line and hook at Inks Dam National Fish Hatchery during a free morning of fishing. The first 200 anglers of all ages can cast into the hatchery’s catfish-rich ponds from 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.

The hatchery is located at 345 Clay Young Road in Burnet. No fishing license is required, and loaner bait and tackle will be available if you don’t have your own.

The hatchery’s ponds are normally off-limits to anglers. They’re used to raise catchable catfish that are shipped across the country to create better fishing opportunities.

Fish caught Nov. 12 must be kept on ice – no stringers allowed – and hooks must be barbless or de-barbed – no treble hooks. Fish in excess of 15 pounds are common at the hatchery, so large coolers are recommended.

Those who participate must sign liability and photo releases upon arrival.

Inks Dam National Fish Hatchery is an extension of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and is responsible for raising fish for recreational purposes and supplying fish for the fulfillment of treaties with Tribal governments across Texas, Oklahoma, Arizona, and New Mexico. The hatchery also raises endangered clear creek gambusia and six different species of native Texas mussels.

The hatchery’s regular visiting hours are from 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. daily. Admission is free. Enjoy hiking, fishing on the Colorado River, birding, and picnicking.

