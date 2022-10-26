SUBSCRIBE NOW

Drive-through flu shot clinic Oct. 29 in Marble Falls

10/26/22 | Nathan Bush

Get your flu shot without leaving your car on Saturday, Oct. 29, during the Marble Falls Community Drive Thru Flu Shot Clinic hosted by H-E-B. It’s 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Marble Falls fire station, 700 Avenue N.

Residents must book an appointment prior to receiving their shot. Photo identification and proof of insurance are required.

To register, call the H-E-B vaccine hotline at 1-800-811-8620 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Registration also can be completed by scanning the QR code below.

Most major insurance plans will be accepted. Without insurance, vaccinations cost $44 for ages 3-64 and $98 for ages 65 and older. The drive-through clinic will only accept cash or check in payment.

Shots are not available for children under the age of 3. 

