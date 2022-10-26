Drive-through flu shot clinic Oct. 29 in Marble Falls

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Get your flu shot without leaving your car on Saturday, Oct. 29, during the Marble Falls Community Drive Thru Flu Shot Clinic hosted by H-E-B. It’s 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Marble Falls fire station, 700 Avenue N.

Residents must book an appointment prior to receiving their shot. Photo identification and proof of insurance are required.

To register, call the H-E-B vaccine hotline at 1-800-811-8620 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Registration also can be completed by scanning the QR code below.

Most major insurance plans will be accepted. Without insurance, vaccinations cost $44 for ages 3-64 and $98 for ages 65 and older. The drive-through clinic will only accept cash or check in payment.

Shots are not available for children under the age of 3.

nathan@thepicayune.com