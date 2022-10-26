Last chance to see these historic Burnet County figures ‘alive’

Colton Krudup portrays Gen. Adam R. Johnson, the founder of Marble Falls, at the Living History event in the old Burnet County Jail on Oct. 3. He and his fellow “wax” figures will be back at the jail from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. The event is free. Staff photos by Dakota Morrissiey

The architect of the old Burnet County Jail, Frederick Ruffini, greets visitors at the door, giving them the first taste of Living History, a “wax museum” experience put on by the Bulldog Homeschoolers. Only two more of the four events remain on the calendar: Thursday, Oct. 27, from 5-7 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 29, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Admission is free.

On Thursday, the smell of jailhouse stew and bread pudding will welcome visitors along with Ruffini, who is played by Clay Thompson. Rachel “Essie” Riddell, played by Carly Thompson, will serve the food as she regales people with stories of living in the jail with her entire family. Essie cooked for her family and the jail’s population.

Rachel ‘Essie’ Riddell, played by Carly Thompson, serves visitors jailhouse stew during a the Living History event in the old Burnet County Jail on Oct. 3. She will be cooking up samples for visitors from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at the second-to-last presentation.

To hear their stories, visitors only have to push the “button” on each historic figure’s posterboard display of information. Each student then gives a snippet of Burnet County history. Several visitors to the first two events remarked on how well prepared the students were.

“They were deep into their characters,” said one observer. “They had their performances down pat.”

Other historic figures portrayed include Burnet County Sheriff Wallace Riddell, played by Jeremiah Moseby. Riddell is posted at the jail cells and recounts his exploits and contributions to the county. Two jailbirds in stripes are locked behind bars and have their own stories. Declan Zollitsch plays a convincing Scott Cooley, a vigilante outlaw.

Colton Krudup portrays Gen. Adam R. Johnson, the founder of Marble Falls. And there are more. Meet all of the historic figures yourself during one of the last two days.

