Drug Take Back Day Oct. 29 in Marble Falls

Safely dispose of old or unused prescription drugs at the Marble Falls Police Department, 606 Avenue N, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29, which is DEA National Take Back Day.

“It is not a safe practice to flush (prescription) medications down the toilet to dispose of them,” Marble Falls Police Chief Glenn Hanson said. “This ensures that any type of prescriptive — not just ones that are commonly abused — are properly and safely destroyed.”

Take Back Day gives people a place to properly dispose of prescription drugs rather than haphazardly dumping them in trash cans, toilet bowls, and kitchen sinks. These careless methods can lead to contaminated water supplies along with harming the environment.

Tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs will be collected. Liquids, syringes, and illegal drugs will not be accepted.

Started by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency in 2011, the bi-yearly event has collected roughly 16 million pounds of drugs in the past years.

“We have participated in this event for several years and it has always been very successful,” Hanson said. “Often, we fill three or four boxes that are 18 inches by 18 inches by 36 inches. I believe the most we have ever filled is five boxes.”

As drug abuse continues to uproot lives across the country, events such as these are even more critical. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drug overdoses have increased by 15 percent in the past year.

Visit the Take Back Day website for more information.