Litter Lifters returning to RR 1431 for Nov. 19 cleanup

Hill Country Litter Lifters Dan Nelson (left), Tom Rapp, and Chris Wilson with 50 bags of trash collected along a 2-mile stretch of RR 1431 between Marble Falls and Granite Shoals on Oct. 22. Another cleanup is set for Nov. 19. Courtesy photo

The Hill Country Litter Lifters plan to clean up another 2-mile stretch of RR 1431 on Saturday, Nov. 19, after collecting 50 bags of trash from the highway between Marble Falls and Granite Shoals on Oct. 22.

Volunteers should meet at 1431 and Wirtz Dam Road just before 8:30 a.m. The cleanup ends at 11:30 a.m.

“I looked at (the stretch of 1431) the other day, and I wish we had the manpower to do it right now,” Litter Lifters founder Tom Rapp said. “It will probably be another 50 bags based on how littered it is.”

Since RR 1431 is a state highway, interested volunteers will need to watch a video by the Texas Department of Transportation before the cleanup. For access to the video, contact twrapp@comcast.net or 303-887-5649.

During the Oct. 22 cleanup, the group collected 50 bags of debris along 1431 between FM 1980 and Wirtz Dam Road. The November event will cover Wirtz Dam Road to Valley View Road in Granite Shoals.

The last trash pickup was also a fundraiser for Rapp’s son-in-law, Shaun Winn of Frisco.

Winn, 45, was seemingly healthy before experiencing symptoms of a failing liver, Rapp said. He is now on a liver transplant waiting list.

Funds were raised by donors pledging dedicated amounts of money per bag of litter collected. People can also donate via GoFundMe. While there are no plans for additional fundraisers, Rapp still encourages people to donate on his son-in-law’s behalf.

“Shaun is an awesome guy,” Rapp said. “He’s been helping people his entire life. This is an opportunity for him to be on the receiving end for a change.”

For more information regarding Winn’s condition, visit the Caring Bridge website.

