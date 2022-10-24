SUBSCRIBE NOW

County election administrators guests of Democratic Women

10/24/22 | DailyTrib.com
Andrea Wilson and Doug Ferguson

Andrea Wilson and Doug Ferguson, election administrators for Llano and Burnet counties, respectively, will speak at the Highland Lakes Democratic Women's meeting Oct. 27 in Meadowlakes. Courtesy photos

Election administrators Andrea Wilson for Llano County and Doug Ferguson for Burnet County are the guest speakers when the Highland Lakes Democratic Women meet Thursday, Oct. 27. The event starts at 11:30 a.m. at Hidden Falls Bistro and Bar, 220 Meadowlakes Drive in Meadowlakes.

Each will talk about how their county follows state law while protecting the right to a free and fair election. 

Early voting for the midterm elections is Oct. 24-Nov. 4. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Visit the election webpage for Burnet County or Llano County for more information.

The Highland Lakes Democratic Women’s group meets monthly at Hidden Falls Bistro and Bar. Email Connie Stein at connie.stein@me.com or visit hldw.org for details.

