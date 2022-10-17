Litter Lifters cleanup raising money for medical expenses

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

In August, the Highland Lakes Litter Lifters cleaned up the Marble Falls Cemetery and the roads around it. On Saturday, Oct. 22, volunteers will take on a 2-mile stretch of RR 1431 between Marble Falls and Granite Shoals. Courtesy photo

The Highland Lakes Litter Lifters will clean up 2 miles of RR 1431 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, and members are asking for your help, but not just with picking up trash.

Litter Lifters coordinator Tom Rapp’s son-in-law Shaun Winn needs a liver transplant, and medical expenses are rising as he waits in a hospital.

“Shaun was a seemingly healthy 45-year-old until two months ago, when he began experiencing symptoms related to a failing liver,” Rapp said. “He will need a transplant in the next few months. Shaun has dedicated his life to helping others but now needs our help to survive.”

To donate, people can pledge a dedicated amount of money per bag of litter picked up between FM 1980 and Valley View Lane on RR 1431 between Marble Falls and Granite Shoals on Saturday. You also can donate any amount via a GoFundMe page set up for Winn.

Rapp also suggested becoming a prayer warrior for the family.

“Help to pray for this event and for everything concerning Shaun’s transplant and recovery,” he said.

Winn lives in Frisco near Dallas with his wife, Jennifer. They have a 20-year-old daughter, Téa, who is a radiology student.

To volunteer to pick up trash or for more information, email Rapp at twrapp@comcast.net or leave a message at 303-887-5649. Visit the Caring Bridge website for Shaun Winn for information on his current condition.

