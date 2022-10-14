DOWNTOWN MARBLE FALLS EVENTS: Batman, ‘Back to the Future’ and more

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Cheryl Westerman, owner of Ms. Lollipop Parties, Fun & Gifts, holds a die-cast Delorean toy car, alluding to the life-size Delorean set to make its second appearance in downtown Marble Falls on Saturday, Oct. 22, after a successful inaugural event last year. File photo

Batman and his Batmobile and a replica Delorean time machine from the “Back to the Future” movies will cruise into downtown Marble Falls for two weekends of pre-Halloween fun. Both events are hosted by Ms. Lollipop Parties, Fun & Gifts.

“We’re trying to promote some really fun and exciting things for the community,” said store owner Cheryl Westerman. “We want to find ways to bring in people from outside of Marble Falls to experience some of the downtown shops and businesses.”

The fun begins on Superhero Saturday, Oct. 15. From noon to 4 p.m., Batman and his legendary 1989 Batmobile will be at Ms. Lollipop Parties, Fun & Gifts, 208 Main St. Guests are encouraged to dress as their favorite superheroes to meet Batman and pose for photos in front of his iconic ride.

The candy store will offer specials, Batman goodie bags for $20, and free Batman masks with the purchase of more than $100. Attendees can also enter a free drawing for a 2-foot-by-3-foot Batman poster.

“I want Batman and the Batmobile to wow every person that comes to downtown Marble Falls,” Westerman said.

That same day, Waggers and Swaggers Pet Boutique will host a Howl-O-Ween dog costume contest. Other downtown businesses will join the fun with specials.

The following week on Saturday, Oct. 22, Ms. Lollipop will host a “Back to the Future”-themed event from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Last year’s inaugural event was a smash hit, Westerman said.

A replica of the DeLorean time machine from the “Back to the Future” movie series will be parked in front of Westerman’s shop. As night falls, the bright blue and green lights of the famous car will shine on Main Street.

A screening of “Back to the Future 2” starts at about 7 p.m. in Harmony Park, across the street from Ms. Lollipop.

Similar to the Batman event, several other downtown businesses will participate in the festivities with staff donning 1980s-style costumes and offering themed specials.

“These events are for all ages,” Westerman said. “We want to bring back the kid in you.”

nathan@thepicayune.com