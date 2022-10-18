Marble Falls police, fire chiefs face off in Pies for Polio fundraiser

The loser gets a pie in the face; the winner gets to throw it. And you can help set up the confrontation by donating during the Rotary Club of Marble Falls‘ Pies for Polio fundraiser, which pits the Marble Falls Police Department against Marble Falls Fire Rescue, particularly each department’s chief. The mission is to eradicate polio around the world.

“There has always been a tradition of friendly rivalry, but truthfully, we have a great partnership (with the police department),” Fire Chief Russell Sander said. “We are both here to serve and protect the families who live and work in the community.”

The rules are simple: Whichever department raises the most money for the cause will get to pie the chief of the losing department.

While Sander is confident about his chances against Police Chief Glenn Hanson, he knows the cause is more important than victory.

“It is not about beating Chief Hanson, but that will be fun,” Sander said. “It is more about beating polio.”

For over 35 years, Rotary clubs across America have fought to end polio. To date, members have contributed more than $2.1 billion to protect nearly 3 billion children in 122 countries from the paralyzing disease.

Both departments have until World Polio Day on Monday, Oct. 24, to raise as much money as possible. The pie throw takes place at 6 p.m. that day on the Harmony Park green space on Main Street in downtown Marble Falls.

To throw your support to the fire department, stop at 700 Avenue N. To help the police department, swing by 606 Avenue N. It’s OK to contribute to both!

