Marble Falls Family Camp Out features activities, movie, s’mores and more

Grab the tent and your loved ones for outdoor fun during the second annual Family Camp Out from Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 15-16, at Johnson Park, 230 Avenue J South in Marble Falls. The event is hosted by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department. Campsites are $35.

“We hope to provide opportunities for all outdoor skill levels to enjoy our park,” said Daulton Mobley, recreation manager for the city of Marble Falls.

More than 35 families camped out during last year’s inaugural event.

The 2022 campout itinerary for Saturday includes visits from members of the Marble Falls police and fire departments, a screening of “A Goofy Movie,” a special presentation by Austin Reptile Shows with live snakes, lizards, and other scaly friends, and a Hoverball Archery set for target practice. In the interest of safety, arrows will be tipped with foam and archers will shoot at an inflatable backdrop.

Hayrides and a campfire are also part of the fun. Ingredients for s’mores will be provided.

Early Sunday, campers can participate in a sunrise yoga class to serenely shake off the morning cobwebs. Park employees will serve breakfast tacos from El Rancho Mexican Restaurant.

Families are encouraged to trick out their tents with lights, streamers, and more for a campsite decorating contest.

While the Parks and Recreation Department will not provide tents, staff will help with setup if needed.

“Whether you’ve camped in national parks or have never slept under the stars before, Marble Falls Family Camp Out will be fun for all,” Mobley said.

Check-in is at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Checkout is 11 a.m. Sunday. Campsites are 20 feet by 20 feet and can hold a maximum of five people in two tents.

With Johnson Park spanning 4 acres, plenty of spots are still available. Visit the Family Camp Out webpage to make reservations.

