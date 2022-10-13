‘Building Your Author’s Platform’ workshop Nov. 12

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Learn about “Building Your Author’s Platform” during an hsbWriters workshop on Nov. 12. Business owner and social media strategist Danielle Stoltz is the presenter.

The in-person-only event is from 9 a.m. to noon at Blue Lake Community Center, 214 W. Bluebonnet Road in Blue Lake, just west of Horseshoe Bay.

Stoltz will teach writers and authors how to reach audiences online.

“Attendees will walk through the process of analyzing how they market themselves on digital platforms,” Stoltz was quoted in a media release about the workshop. “Given that today’s world of publishing requires authors to maintain their own online marketing presence, my goal is to help writers and authors discover ways to engage with their audience via social media, email marketing, podcasting, video, blogging, and ebooks and turn followers into raving fans.”

Tickets are $45 each with discount code hsbW-early01 until Oct. 27 and then $55 until 7 p.m. Nov. 10. They can be purchased at hsbwriters.com. Tickets at the door on the day of the workshop will be $70 if seats remain.

This is the second and final workshop of the year for hsbWriters, a nonprofit organization that provides community and support to writers, editors, illustrators, and others involved in publishing in Horseshoe Bay and the surrounding area.

Visit its website for more information and resources or email risingtide78657@gmail.com.