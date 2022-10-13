Get rid of hazardous household waste for free
Dispose of your hazardous household waste safely and at no cost on Saturday, Oct. 15. The Burnet County-sponsored event is from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Reuse and Recycle Center, 2411 FM 963 about 2 miles east of U.S. 281 in Burnet.
The waste collection is for Burnet County residents only. No industrial or commercial waste allowed.
Accepted items are:
- lead-acid and rechargeable batteries
- used motor oil and oil filters
- latex and oil-based paint
- antifreeze
- household chemicals/cleaners
- fluorescent lightbulbs
- gasoline/fuel
- small electronics
- TVs (no consoles)
- scrap metal
Items NOT accepted are:
- containers larger than 5 gallons
- medical and pharmaceutical items
- lawnmowers
- appliances
- console TVs
- trash
- mattresses
Also, residents may dispose of up to 10 tires, 24 inches or less, for free. Each tire over the limit is $3. No rims.
Chemicals, paints, and oils must be in the original containers.
BOPATE
The county will hold a Batteries, Oil, Paint, Antifreeze, Tires, and Electronics (BOPATE) collection in April 2023. Items are limited to the materials in the name.
FOR MORE INFORMATION
Call your Burnet County commissioners:
- Jim Luther Jr., Precinct 1 — 512-715-4112
- Damon Beierle, Precinct 2 — 512-715-2611
- Billy Wall, Precinct 3 — 830-265-0483
- Joe Don Dockery, Precinct 4 — 512-715-2911
To volunteer at the waste collection, email Jana Teague at jteague@burnetcountytexas.org.