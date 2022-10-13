SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get rid of hazardous household waste for free

10/13/22 | DailyTrib.com

Dispose of your hazardous household waste safely and at no cost on Saturday, Oct. 15. The Burnet County-sponsored event is from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Reuse and Recycle Center, 2411 FM 963 about 2 miles east of U.S. 281 in Burnet.

The waste collection is for Burnet County residents only. No industrial or commercial waste allowed.

Accepted items are:

  • lead-acid and rechargeable batteries
  • used motor oil and oil filters
  • latex and oil-based paint
  • antifreeze
  • household chemicals/cleaners
  • fluorescent lightbulbs
  • gasoline/fuel
  • small electronics
  • TVs (no consoles)
  • scrap metal

Items NOT accepted are:

  • containers larger than 5 gallons
  • medical and pharmaceutical items
  • lawnmowers
  • appliances
  • console TVs
  • trash
  • mattresses

Also, residents may dispose of up to 10 tires, 24 inches or less, for free. Each tire over the limit is $3. No rims. 

Chemicals, paints, and oils must be in the original containers.

BOPATE

The county will hold a Batteries, Oil, Paint, Antifreeze, Tires, and Electronics (BOPATE) collection in April 2023. Items are limited to the materials in the name.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Call your Burnet County commissioners:

  • Jim Luther Jr., Precinct 1 — 512-715-4112
  • Damon Beierle, Precinct 2 — 512-715-2611
  • Billy Wall, Precinct 3 — 830-265-0483
  • Joe Don Dockery, Precinct 4 — 512-715-2911

To volunteer at the waste collection, email Jana Teague at jteague@burnetcountytexas.org.

