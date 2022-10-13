Get rid of hazardous household waste for free

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Dispose of your hazardous household waste safely and at no cost on Saturday, Oct. 15. The Burnet County-sponsored event is from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Reuse and Recycle Center, 2411 FM 963 about 2 miles east of U.S. 281 in Burnet.

The waste collection is for Burnet County residents only. No industrial or commercial waste allowed.

Accepted items are:

lead-acid and rechargeable batteries

used motor oil and oil filters

latex and oil-based paint

antifreeze

household chemicals/cleaners

fluorescent lightbulbs

gasoline/fuel

small electronics

TVs (no consoles)

scrap metal

Items NOT accepted are:

containers larger than 5 gallons

medical and pharmaceutical items

lawnmowers

appliances

console TVs

trash

mattresses

Also, residents may dispose of up to 10 tires, 24 inches or less, for free. Each tire over the limit is $3. No rims.

Chemicals, paints, and oils must be in the original containers.

BOPATE

The county will hold a Batteries, Oil, Paint, Antifreeze, Tires, and Electronics (BOPATE) collection in April 2023. Items are limited to the materials in the name.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Call your Burnet County commissioners:

Jim Luther Jr., Precinct 1 — 512-715-4112

Damon Beierle, Precinct 2 — 512-715-2611

Billy Wall, Precinct 3 — 830-265-0483

Joe Don Dockery, Precinct 4 — 512-715-2911

To volunteer at the waste collection, email Jana Teague at jteague@burnetcountytexas.org.

editor@thepicayune.com