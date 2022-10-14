Granite Shoals demolishing old water tower Oct. 16

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The old Granite Shoals water tower on Phillips Ranch Road and Bluebriar Drive is scheduled for demolition on Oct. 16 after two months of delays due to extreme heat. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

The old Granite Shoals water tower will be dismantled and removed on Sunday, Oct. 16, after two months of delays due to extreme heat. The demolition might obstruct travel on Phillips Ranch Road and Bluebriar Drive.

The tower was originally scheduled to be demolished on Aug. 15, but Isler Demolition, the contracted demolition company, requested a work delay until temperatures reached reasonable levels. Temperatures were routinely over 100 degrees throughout August and have only recently dropped below the 90s.

Interim City Manager Peggy Smith explained that demolition workers must don thick protective gear, which would add to the risk of heat-related illness.

The old tower has been out of use since March when the new water tower went online.

“It’s past its useful life and it’s time to take it down, and we’re glad to have the new one,” Smith told DailyTrib.com

Demolition is expected to be done by the end of the day Sunday.

