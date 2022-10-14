GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Oct. 17
Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.
Monday, Oct. 17
Burnet County Commissioners Court
10 a.m. special meeting
First-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet
- discussion and action regarding appointment of Precinct 3 constable
- consideration of bids and requests for proposals
Marble Falls ISD Board of Trustees
6 p.m. regular meeting
Central Office Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls
- discussion and possible action on inclusive playground surface lease
- discussion and possible action on addition of innovative courses for 2023-24 school year
- discussion and possible action of interlocal agreement between Marble Falls ISD and Granite Shoals regarding employment of school resource officer
- discussion and possible action of interlocal agreement between Marble Falls ISD and city of Marble Falls to allow city to use district facilities for recreational activities
- discussion and possible action of interlocal agreement between Marble Falls ISD and city of Marble Falls regarding employment of school resource officer
Burnet CISD Board of Trustees
6:15 p.m. regular meeting
BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier St., Burnet
- report on 2021 bond program
- discussion on approval of BCISD 2023 legislative priorities
- discussion and possible action on approval of vendor for sound system and video wall in Burnet High School auditorium
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Marble Falls City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers at City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- consent agenda actions to approve two interlocal agreements with Marble Falls ISD to allow city use of school facilities for educational and recreational activities and to approve employment of school resource officers
- discussion and action on approval of conceptual design for Park View Park
- authorization of final design services from Luck Design Team for final planning and design services of Park View Park
- discussion and action on award of contract to MGC Contractors Inc. for services for One Marble Falls Plant
- executive session regarding Ophelia Hotel and Conference Center
Meadowlakes City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Totten Hall, 177 Broadmoor St., Meadowlakes
- rejection of all bids for wastewater treatment plant renovations
- appointing representative to serve on Capital Area Council of Governments General Assembly
- discussion of leasing tennis court facility to third party
Highland Haven Board of Alderman
7 p.m. regular meeting
510 Highland Drive Suite A, Highland Haven
On the agenda: review of proposed noise ordinance
Wednesday, Oct. 19
Lower Colorado River Authority Board of Directors
9 a.m. regular meeting
LCRA General Office Board Room, Hancock Building, 3700 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin
- release of agricultural water conservation funds
- action on renewal of firm water contract for Horseshoe Bay’s municipal use
Friday, Oct. 21
Pedernales Electric Cooperative Board of Directors
10 a.m. regular meeting
PEC Auditorium, 201 S. Avenue F, Johnson City
The meeting agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the PEC website for more information.