GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Oct. 17

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Monday, Oct. 17

10 a.m. special meeting

First-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet

On the agenda:

discussion and action regarding appointment of Precinct 3 constable

consideration of bids and requests for proposals

6 p.m. regular meeting

Central Office Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls

On the agenda:

discussion and possible action on inclusive playground surface lease

discussion and possible action on addition of innovative courses for 2023-24 school year

discussion and possible action of interlocal agreement between Marble Falls ISD and Granite Shoals regarding employment of school resource officer

discussion and possible action of interlocal agreement between Marble Falls ISD and city of Marble Falls to allow city to use district facilities for recreational activities

discussion and possible action of interlocal agreement between Marble Falls ISD and city of Marble Falls regarding employment of school resource officer

6:15 p.m. regular meeting

BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier St., Burnet

On the agenda:

report on 2021 bond program

discussion on approval of BCISD 2023 legislative priorities

discussion and possible action on approval of vendor for sound system and video wall in Burnet High School auditorium

Tuesday, Oct. 18

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers at City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

consent agenda actions to approve two interlocal agreements with Marble Falls ISD to allow city use of school facilities for educational and recreational activities and to approve employment of school resource officers

discussion and action on approval of conceptual design for Park View Park

authorization of final design services from Luck Design Team for final planning and design services of Park View Park

discussion and action on award of contract to MGC Contractors Inc. for services for One Marble Falls Plant

executive session regarding Ophelia Hotel and Conference Center

6 p.m. regular meeting

Totten Hall, 177 Broadmoor St., Meadowlakes

On the agenda:

rejection of all bids for wastewater treatment plant renovations

appointing representative to serve on Capital Area Council of Governments General Assembly

discussion of leasing tennis court facility to third party

7 p.m. regular meeting

510 Highland Drive Suite A, Highland Haven

On the agenda: review of proposed noise ordinance

Wednesday, Oct. 19

9 a.m. regular meeting

LCRA General Office Board Room, Hancock Building, 3700 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin

On the agenda:

release of agricultural water conservation funds

action on renewal of firm water contract for Horseshoe Bay’s municipal use

Friday, Oct. 21

10 a.m. regular meeting

PEC Auditorium, 201 S. Avenue F, Johnson City

The meeting agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the PEC website for more information.

