Ham and Bean Lunch fundraiser for Llano County student scholarships

The annual Ham and Bean Lunch for the Llano County Texas Extension Education Association is from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Saint James Lutheran Church, 1401 Ford St. in Llano.

The lunch is the largest fundraiser of the year for the Llano County association. Proceeds go toward scholarships for students living in the county.

Tickets are $15 to dine in or carry out. The meal includes ham, beans, coleslaw, cornbread, homemade desserts, and tea.

“Originally, these groups (the TEEA) were home demonstration clubs to teach women how to can and dry fruits and vegetables, preserve poultry, bake bread, plant winter gardens, and make butter,” said Llano County Extension Agent Whitney Whitworth.

The Texas Extension Education Association is now a statewide organization that works with AgriLife Extension offices and local 4-H programs to promote educational opportunities and community service and award scholarships.

