Dress as book character for Llano County libraries fundraiser

A fundraiser for the Llano County Library System Foundation is Oct. 21 at Stinson Distilling and Winery, located in the old historic Norton Mansion in Llano. Guests for 'A Night at the Norton' will dress as their favorite literary characters. Courtesy photo

Dress as your favorite literary character and join the Llano County Library System Foundation for “A Night at the Norton,” the organization’s first fundraising cocktail party. The event is from 7-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Stinson Distilling and Winery, 1255 Texas 29 in Llano.

Proceeds will benefit the foundation’s endowment fund.

Enjoy live music, a silent auction, delicious food, and a contest for best-dressed attendees. Cocktails will feature Stinson Distilling and Winery craft spirits.

Tickets are $50 each and may be purchased from any foundation board member or via the website. Tickets are limited and should be purchased in advance. Email lclsf@yahoo.com for more information.

Stinson Distilling and Winery is housed in the old Norton Mansion in Llano, which was home to Mary Agnes and Thomas W. Norton and their five daughters for decades. The last two daughters died with no heirs, leaving what is believed to be about $5 million in assets to the Llano Cemetery Association and Llano City Park.

In a rather macabre note, a young man, Timothy Glen Scoggin, was sentenced to life in prison for murdering the two elderly sisters, who died within days of each other from what is believed to be rat poisoning.

