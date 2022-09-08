9/11 memorial services in the Highland Lakes

Images from the 2021 Marble Falls Rotary Club 9/11 memorial include (from left): Lorinda Peters playing 'Amazing Grace' on the bagpipes; Marble Falls Fire Chief Russell Sander ringing the bell to honor fallen firefighters; and Horseshoe Bay Assistant Fire Chief Stephanie Black reading the history of the bell ringing tradition. This year's Rotary Club service is at 7:30 a.m. Sunday at Johnson Park. Photos by Mark Stracke

“We will remember every rescuer who died in honor. We will remember every family that lives in grief. We will remember.” — President George W. Bush, Nov. 10, 2001, at the United Nations General Assembly

Several commemorations are planned in the Highland Lakes to remember those lost and the first responders called to the scenes of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, which struck three locations in the United States.

A stair climb is planned from 6-9 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, at Yellow Jacket Stadium on the Llano High School campus, 400 Texas 71 in Llano.

The event honors the first responders who climbed the steps of the Twin Towers in New York City after each of the 110-story-tall towers was struck by passenger jets that had been hijacked by terrorists.

Highland Lakes VFW Post 6974 will hand out American flags at a Patriot Rally from 1-2 p.m. Sunday at the corner of U.S. 281 and Texas 29 in Burnet. Bring chairs and water. Patriotic music will be provided by Double Eagle Entertainment.

The rally commemorates the 2,977 people who were killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. More than 25,000 were injured. These numbers do not include the 19 terrorists who were also killed.

The annual Marble Falls Rotary Club 9/11 memorial ceremony will be held at 7:30 a.m. Sunday at the Rotary Veterans and First Responders Memorial in Johnson Park, 230 Avenue J in Marble Falls. Members of Marble Falls Fire Rescue will ring a fireman’s bell as part of a “Last Alarm Ceremony.”

The ringing of the bell is a 200-year-old tradition at funerals for fallen firefighters. That and the reading of the Firefighter’s Prayer show respect for those who died in the line of duty. The Fire Department of New York lost 343 firefighters on Sept. 11, 2001.

The ceremony involves three ringings of the bell three times, signaling the end of an emergency. The ceremony will include a bagpipe rendition of “Amazing Grace” by Marble Falls Rotary Past President Lorinda Peters.

For those who cannot attend, the rotary asks that people take a moment of silence in remembrance of 9/11 and for the strength, heroism, and unity of the first responders on that day.

As part of the remembrance, DailyTrib.com put together a timeline of what happened during the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001.

World Trade Center in New York City

Tuesday, Sept. 11, primary election day in New York

8:45 a.m.

American Airlines Boeing 767 crashed into the north tower of the World Trade Center. Carrying nearly 20,000 gallons of jet fuel, it hit near the 80th floor and burst into flames. A total of 2,763 people died in the two towers, including 343 firefighters and paramedics, 23 police officers, and 37 Port Authority police officers.

9:06 a.m.

United Airlines Flight 175, also a Boeing 767, hit the south tower of the World Trade Center near the 60th floor, causing a massive explosion.

The Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia

Headquarters of the Department of Defense

9:45 a.m.

With all eyes on downtown New York City, where the south tower of the World Trade Center had collapsed 15 minutes after it was struck, American Airlines Flight 77 circled downtown Washington, D.C., then crashed into the west side of the Pentagon. All 64 people on the plane were killed along with 125 military personnel and civilians in the building.

Shanksville, Pennsylvania

10:10 a.m.

United Airlines Flight 93 crashed into a field in western Pennsylvania, killing all 44 passengers. Because its flight out of Newark Liberty International Airport was delayed, people on board knew what had happened in New York City and the Pentagon. Passengers took over the plane from the four hijackers before it crashed. Its intended target is not known.

World Trade Center North Tower

10:30 a.m.

The first tower struck, the north tower, collapses 1 hour and 24 minutes after the south tower collapsed.

