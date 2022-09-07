Harmony School of Creative Arts celebrates 20 years with ‘Evening of Jazz’

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Dancers perform in 'Gifts of Christmas,' the Harmony School of Creative Arts' annual holiday ballet based on 'The Nutcracker.' The school is marking 20 years with a gala on Oct. 8. Courtesy photo

Harmony School of Creative Arts celebrates its 20th year of bringing art, music, and dance classes to young and old in the Highland Lakes with “An Evening of Jazz” at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Quail Point Lodge in Horseshoe Bay. The fundraising gala helps keep tuition for classes reasonable at the school, which was founded in 1999 by Barbara Bend and became a nonprofit in 2002.

“We’re going with a 1920s theme and honoring Barbara Bend and her original vision that happened 20 years ago and is why we are all here,” Executive Director Amy Taylor recently told Mac McClennahan on his “Mac in the Mornings” radio show on KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune.

Money from the event will go toward scholarships.

“We have students from 2 to 77 years old,” said Karla Stephens, a member of the school’s Board of Directors and one of three gala chairpersons. “Student-age has traditionally been the primary population for our classes. It’s been exciting to see that grow. We have adult ballroom dancing, adult tap. That’s been really popular.”

Dancing classes will come in handy at the gala, which will include live music from Boogaloo Quartet featuring Debbie Walton. Registration, reception, and cocktails are at 6 p.m. on the lawn at the lodge, 107 Twilight Lane. Dinner begins at 7:30 p.m. accompanied by music from the quartet. Bend will be toasted at 8:15 p.m. Dessert and dancing start at 8:30 p.m.

Attire is 1920s-inspired black tie.

For tickets and sponsorship opportunities, visit the school’s website at harmonyarts.org or contact Taylor at 830-693-1791 or amytaylor@harmonyarts.org.

Harmony School of Creative Arts is located at 1503 Mormon Mill Road in Marble Falls.

