SUBSCRIBE NOW

Enjoy all your local news and sports for less than 5¢ per day.

Subscribe Now

Harmony School of Creative Arts celebrates 20 years with ‘Evening of Jazz’

09/07/22 | DailyTrib.com
Gifts of Christmas at Harmony School of Creative Arts

Dancers perform in 'Gifts of Christmas,' the Harmony School of Creative Arts' annual holiday ballet based on 'The Nutcracker.' The school is marking 20 years with a gala on Oct. 8. Courtesy photo

Harmony School of Creative Arts celebrates its 20th year of bringing art, music, and dance classes to young and old in the Highland Lakes with “An Evening of Jazz” at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Quail Point Lodge in Horseshoe Bay. The fundraising gala helps keep tuition for classes reasonable at the school, which was founded in 1999 by Barbara Bend and became a nonprofit in 2002.

“We’re going with a 1920s theme and honoring Barbara Bend and her original vision that happened 20 years ago and is why we are all here,” Executive Director Amy Taylor recently told Mac McClennahan on his “Mac in the Mornings” radio show on KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune

Money from the event will go toward scholarships. 

“We have students from 2 to 77 years old,” said Karla Stephens, a member of the school’s Board of Directors and one of three gala chairpersons. “Student-age has traditionally been the primary population for our classes. It’s been exciting to see that grow. We have adult ballroom dancing, adult tap. That’s been really popular.”  

Dancing classes will come in handy at the gala, which will include live music from Boogaloo Quartet featuring Debbie Walton. Registration, reception, and cocktails are at 6 p.m. on the lawn at the lodge, 107 Twilight Lane. Dinner begins at 7:30 p.m. accompanied by music from the quartet. Bend will be toasted at 8:15 p.m. Dessert and dancing start at 8:30 p.m. 

Attire is 1920s-inspired black tie. 

For tickets and sponsorship opportunities, visit the school’s website at harmonyarts.org or contact Taylor at 830-693-1791 or amytaylor@harmonyarts.org

Harmony School of Creative Arts is located at 1503 Mormon Mill Road in Marble Falls.

editor@thepicayune.com

DailyTrib.com

See author's posts

Tags: , , , , ,

You Might Like

Hill Country Community Theatre hires new directors

09/06/22 | Nathan Bush

GOP Picnic and Burnet County Republican Women’s meeting coming up

09/06/22 | DailyTrib.com

Legends of the Falls festival in October packs in more fun

09/02/22 | Dakota Morrissiey
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

18 − 4 =