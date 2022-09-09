Murder mystery dinner benefits Bluebonnet Methodist Preschool

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bluebonnet Methodist Preschool‘s fifth annual murder mystery fundraiser is from 4:45-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at First United Methodist Church, 1101 Bluebonnet Drive in Marble Falls.

“It’s our biggest fundraiser of the year,” school Director Terri Powell said. “It helps go to scholarships and educational resources.”

Guests this year will solve the murder in “Betting on Death,” which is set in Las Vegas. Harold was a seemingly harmless, homeless person who made everyone who met him smile — before he fell victim to a hit-and-run via a speeding sports car in front of the Labachio Hotel and Casino.

Attendees will be shocked to learn the secrets Harold was hiding.

Church members and parents will play the roles of the six suspects as guests try to crack the case.

A meet-and-greet is at 4:45 p.m. followed by a kabob dinner at about 5:30 p.m. Guests will spend the rest of the night solving the mystery. A silent auction will help raise funds for scholarships.

Admission is $30 a person or $50 a couple. To attend, call Powell at 281-475-9618 or visit the church by Thursday, Sept. 15.

