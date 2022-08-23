Hill Country Litter Lifters group targets Marble Falls cemetery

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Hill Country Litter Lifters at work in the Marble Falls Cemetery on Aug. 20. Courtesy photo

The Hill Country Litter Lifters collected enough trash from the roadways leading to the Marble Falls Cemetery and from the cemetery itself to fill a large pickup bed three bags deep. Marble Falls city staff assisted the volunteer group during its monthly cleanup Saturday, Aug. 20.

Hill Country Litter Lifters is a group of volunteers that cleans up the Highland Lakes. Founder Tom Rapp held the first group event in April to clean up Max Starke Dam Road, a known party area that is frequently littered with beer bottles and fast food wrappers. Rapp lives along the road and picks up trash on his daily walks.

It’s not just about picking up trash, he told The Picayune Magazine earlier this year.

“It’s about building community,” he said. “That’s the heart of what I hope will come of this.”

The group now meets monthly to pick up litter and is asking for suggestions as to where the need is greatest as it plans its event.

Cleanups are open to everyone, including children if their parents or other adult supervisors are working alongside.

Interested individuals and groups should call or text Rapp at 303-887-5649 or email twrapp@comcast.net. (Mention Litter Lifters so he’ll know why you’re contacting him.)

