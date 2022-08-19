Marble Falls Senior Activity Center celebrates 35 years

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Longtime member of the Marble Falls Senior Activity Center Ruth James displays a watermelon she carved for the center’s 35th anniversary celebration. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

Celebrating 35 years of service, the Marble Falls Senior Activity Center held an anniversary luncheon with music, games, and a guest speaker from the Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. on Friday, Aug. 19.

At the event, center President Bob Quigley gave a speech about the facility’s mission.

“We are seniors enriching the lives of seniors,” Quigley said.

Organized in 1987 under the sponsorship of the Marble Falls Noon Lions Club, the center provides senior residents a place to make friends, play games, watch movies, and read, among many other activities.

In 1989, the group obtained its 501(c)3 status, making it a nonprofit. It does not receive any federal or state government support and does not receive tax dollars. Instead, the center relies on membership dues, fundraisers, and donations from individuals, foundations, and businesses.

The center expanded in 2007, doubling the size of its building, which is located at 618 Avenue L. Recently, new ceiling tiles were installed along with a new roof. Renovations also include freshly painted walls and new flooring.

While the pandemic forced the center to shutter its doors for a short time, membership soared in the past year.

“Since COVID, we’ve gotten 45 new members,” Quigley said. “About 60 percent of our membership has been here three years or less.”

Marble Falls EDC Business Development Coordinator Midge Dockery also spoke at the gathering, giving members an update on the current economic conditions of the city and Burnet County.

“Right now, we’re in an economic boom,” Dockery said. “Our economy continues to grow at a very healthy and steady pace.”

Dockery’s speech included EDC data that demonstrates current growth trends of the city as well as the current status of several developments throughout Marble Falls.

If you’re interested in becoming a member of the senior activity center, call 830-693-5611 or visit the organization’s website.

