SUBSCRIBE NOW

Enjoy all your local news and sports for less than 5¢ per day.

Subscribe Now

Sip and Stroll supports Sunrise Beach VFD

08/23/22 | DailyTrib.com

The annual Sip and Stroll art and wine event is Saturday, Sept. 3, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Civic Center, located at 124 Sunrise Drive in Sunrise Beach Village. The event benefits the Sunrise Beach Volunteer Fire Department and is hosted by its auxiliary.

Shop for art by local creators, browse vendors, and sample the wares from Hill Country wineries, breweries, and distilleries. A silent auction of items from this year’s artists is from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tickets for a wine and spirits pull are $25 each for bottles ranging in value from $20 to $60.

To view artists and other information, visit the event webpage.

The Sunrise Beach VFD responds to fire, medical, and disaster situations in its coverage area. The all-volunteer department holds fundraisers throughout the year, including the Sip and Stroll, a bass tournament (Oct. 15), a golf tournament (April 2023), and a Memorial Day barbecue (May 2023). Visit its website for more information.

editor@thepicayune.com

DailyTrib.com

See author's posts

Tags: , , , ,

You Might Like

Hill Country Litter Lifters group targets Marble Falls cemetery

08/23/22 | DailyTrib.com

Marble Falls Senior Activity Center celebrates 35 years

08/19/22 | Nathan Bush

Back-to-school exhibit at Falls on Colorado Museum

08/17/22 | Suzanne Freeman
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

3 × 1 =