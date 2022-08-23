Sip and Stroll supports Sunrise Beach VFD

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The annual Sip and Stroll art and wine event is Saturday, Sept. 3, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Civic Center, located at 124 Sunrise Drive in Sunrise Beach Village. The event benefits the Sunrise Beach Volunteer Fire Department and is hosted by its auxiliary.

Shop for art by local creators, browse vendors, and sample the wares from Hill Country wineries, breweries, and distilleries. A silent auction of items from this year’s artists is from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tickets for a wine and spirits pull are $25 each for bottles ranging in value from $20 to $60.

To view artists and other information, visit the event webpage.

The Sunrise Beach VFD responds to fire, medical, and disaster situations in its coverage area. The all-volunteer department holds fundraisers throughout the year, including the Sip and Stroll, a bass tournament (Oct. 15), a golf tournament (April 2023), and a Memorial Day barbecue (May 2023). Visit its website for more information.

editor@thepicayune.com