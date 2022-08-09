Talent show auditions Aug. 20 at Hill Country Community Theatre

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Highland Lakes has talent and the Hill Country Community Theatre wants to showcase it. Talent show auditions are 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at the theater, 4003 FM 2147 West in Cottonwood Shores.

The show itself has two performances: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28. Admission is “pay what you can.” No reservations required.

Singers, dancers, magicians, and any other skilled performers are invited to try out. Material is screened for appropriateness, timing, and show order.

The theater also recently announced its 2022-23 season lineup, which starts Sept. 23 and includes:

“Always … Patsy Cline”

“A Tuna Christmas”

“I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change”

“On Golden Pond”

“Oliver!”

For more information about the talent show and the new season, visit the Hill Country Community website or call the box office at 830-798-8944.

editor@thepicayune.com