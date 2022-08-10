Camp Agape 5K is Aug. 27; fundraiser helps kids attend grief camp

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The ninth annual Camp Agape 5K run/walk is Aug. 27 in Johnson Park, 230 Avenue J South in Marble Falls. Registration starts at 7 a.m. on the day of the race; the 5K begins at 8 a.m. You can pre-register online.

Camp Agape is a summer camp that helps children and families who have lost a loved one. It supports kids through the grieving process and teaches them how to handle the trauma from the death of someone close.

Entry fees from the 5K will allow children to attend Camp Agape at no cost to their families. Advance entry is $25 for ages 13 and older in either the 5K or a 1-mile walk and $10 for ages 12 and younger in each category. A “sleepwalk” fee for just a race T-shirt (no running or walking) is $25 for ages 13 and older and $10 for ages 12 and younger.

Those who register the day of the race will pay $5 more.

To become a race sponsor, email director@campagapetexas.org. The deadline for printed promotions is Aug. 15.

For more information about the Camp Agape 5K, email Jeanne Burgess at jeanne@campagapetexas.org.

