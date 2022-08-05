SUBSCRIBE NOW

Enjoy all your local news and sports for less than 5¢ per day.

Subscribe Now

Lakeshore Library book sale with free ice cream is Aug. 13

08/05/22 | DailyTrib.com
Lakeshore Branch Librarian Melissa Macdougall

Head Librarian Melissa Macdougall in the stacks at Lakeshore Library, 7346 RR 261 in Buchanan Dam. The Friends of the Lakeshore Library are holding a Big Book Sale with free Blue Bell ice cream from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 13. Staff photo by Suzanne Freeman

Buy a bag of books and eat free Blue Bell ice cream at the Friends of the Lakeshore Library Big Book Sale on Saturday, Aug. 13. The event is from 9 am. to noon at the library, 7346 RR 261 in Buchanan Dam. 

Books are priced at $1 a bag. Additional donations are appreciated. All proceeds go to support the Lakeshore Library, which is part of the Llano County Library System. 

“We used to do this annually but haven’t had one since the pandemic (started),” Head Librarian Melissas Macdougall said. “Right now, we have a lot of books. We needed to clear this out.” 

The books are mostly donated to the Friends group and include paperback and hardback in a variety of genres. 

“We have some children’s books, fiction, nonfiction, religious, self-help, history, gardening, home decorating — you name it,” Macdougall said. “Some were weeded from the library long ago, but not in the past year. The majority are donated, and we need to clear them out.” 

The library plans a second book sale in about a month, she said. Call 325-379-1174 for more information.

editor@thepicayune.com

DailyTrib.com

See author's posts

Tags:

You Might Like

Burnet County GOP summer social is Aug. 11

08/05/22 | DailyTrib.com

Be prepared for disasters with CERT training course

08/04/22 | DailyTrib.com

Kevin Fowler headlining Project 316 fundraiser Oct. 1

08/03/22 | Nathan Bush
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

5 × 3 =