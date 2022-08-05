Lakeshore Library book sale with free ice cream is Aug. 13

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Head Librarian Melissa Macdougall in the stacks at Lakeshore Library, 7346 RR 261 in Buchanan Dam. The Friends of the Lakeshore Library are holding a Big Book Sale with free Blue Bell ice cream from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 13. Staff photo by Suzanne Freeman

Buy a bag of books and eat free Blue Bell ice cream at the Friends of the Lakeshore Library Big Book Sale on Saturday, Aug. 13. The event is from 9 am. to noon at the library, 7346 RR 261 in Buchanan Dam.

Books are priced at $1 a bag. Additional donations are appreciated. All proceeds go to support the Lakeshore Library, which is part of the Llano County Library System.

“We used to do this annually but haven’t had one since the pandemic (started),” Head Librarian Melissas Macdougall said. “Right now, we have a lot of books. We needed to clear this out.”

The books are mostly donated to the Friends group and include paperback and hardback in a variety of genres.

“We have some children’s books, fiction, nonfiction, religious, self-help, history, gardening, home decorating — you name it,” Macdougall said. “Some were weeded from the library long ago, but not in the past year. The majority are donated, and we need to clear them out.”

The library plans a second book sale in about a month, she said. Call 325-379-1174 for more information.

