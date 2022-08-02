Shoplifting suspect reportedly fires on Llano officer, steals vehicles before arrest

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Multiple law enforcement agencies supported by a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter searched for a suspect on Monday, Aug. 1, who law enforcement said fired on officers during a high-speed pursuit just outside of the Llano city limits. The suspect wrecked a stolen vehicle on private property off of Texas 71 before stealing a second vehicle, which he wrecked elsewhere later in the afternoon before he was apprehended. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

A shoplifting suspect at a Fredericksburg Walmart was captured just outside of the Llano city limits at the intersection of County Road 304 and Texas 71 on Monday, Aug. 1, after reportedly stealing two vehicles, firing on law enforcement, and smashing through fence lines on two different private properties.

Law enforcement say Bobby Andrew Harlow, 39, of Potter County pulled a firearm on Walmart security after they tried to stop him from leaving the store with unpaid merchandise. Harlow abandoned the merchandise and fled the scene in a stolen white Ford truck, according to a police report.

Fredericksburg police were dispatched at 1 p.m. to the scene, where they reviewed security camera footage that revealed the stolen truck’s license plate number as it left. Surrounding authorities were notified of the vehicle and given Harlow’s description.

Llano police Officer Ashley Doran spotted the truck and followed it. The suspect sped up and Doran gave chase. Shots were fired from the truck at the officer’s vehicle as the chase reached the Llano city limits, according to a police report.

Harlow lost control of the truck and crashed near County Road 305 on Texas 71, smashing through a fence line and totaling the truck, the report said. He then took off on foot.

By 3:17 p.m., a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter and dozens of officers from multiple agencies were searching for Harlow and keeping an eye on the nearby highway and county roads.

At about 5:30 p.m., Harlow reportedly crashed a second stolen vehicle into the fence line of Sandstone Mountain Ranch at the intersection of CR 304 and Texas 71. The second stolen vehicle was taken from the property where the first truck crashed.

After a foot pursuit, Harlow was captured by law enforcement and detained. Neither Harlow nor any officers are reported to have suffered physical injuries.

Among the agencies involved in the pursuit and search were the DPS, Llano County Sheriff’s Office, Llano Police Department, Burnet County Sheriff’s Office, and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

The Fredericksburg Police Department charged Harlow with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Other charges are pending from the Llano County Sheriff’s Office and the DPS. The Texas Rangers are handling the ongoing investigation.

