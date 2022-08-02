Mustangs football begins two-a-days

Marble Falls High School head football coach Brian Herman eagerly woke up before sunrise on Monday, Aug. 1, to kick off two-a-day practices for the Mustangs.

“The first day of football is basically Christmas for people that love the game,” he said. “You can’t wait to get there. You can’t sleep the night before. I think I woke up 30 minutes before my alarm.”

The Mustangs hope to build on the success of last season during which they advanced further in the playoffs than any other Marble Falls team in recent history.

To accomplish the team’s goals, Herman said players will have to practice with intensity.

“We like to include as much conditioning in our drills as possible,” he said. “One of the things I was hollering out this morning (Monday) was to go fast, make mistakes, and let us coach you. We can fix things after the drill or after the rep.”

Herman plans to begin contact drills in the coming days to condition his team before the season begins on Thursday, Aug. 25, in an away game against Pflugerville Connally.

“Once we start pushing people around and get pads on and get to hit and grab the sleds, when there’s that physical exertion of body on body, that will pretty much constitute our conditioning,” he said.

Herman is also working to ensure his team understands the concepts and schemes the coaching staff implements.

“We do have walk-throughs when it’s a structured time where we slow it down,” he said. “We go as fast as we can drill to drill, but then we slow it down and walk it and talk it to review and make sure they’re getting the comprehension piece.”

Before the start of two-a-days, Herman and his staff had been working with the team all summer in the weight room and on the field to help prepare them for next season.

“They’ve done a good job this summer of coming to workouts, and we’ve done some skills and drills throughout the summer, but now, with helmets, it’s different,” Herman said.

To avoid the extreme summer heat, team practices begin at 6 a.m. and wrap up by 8:30 a.m. Players are given the rest of the morning and afternoon off before returning at 4:15 p.m. for weightlifting.

