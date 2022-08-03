August’s Picayune Magazine a hot topic

The August issue of The Picayune Magazine is now available free across the Highland Lakes, including in Marble Falls, Burnet, Kingsland, Cottonwood Shores, and Granite Shoals.

After the hottest May, June, and July on record, The Picayune Magazine decided to take a look at what the current drought and high temperatures are doing to the water supply in the Highland Lakes. A series of stories on our “Troubled Waters” begins with the cover story for the August issue, which shows up in mailboxes and on newsstands and countertops in Burnet and Llano counties this week. The rest of the series will be featured online at DailyTrib.com.

The series begins with a visit to the Burnet County Commissioners Court by the Central Texas Water Alliance, armed with a resolution asking the Lower Colorado River Authority to update its water management plan three years earlier than planned. Commissioners approved the resolution at the same time LCRA emailed DailyTrib.com that it has no plans to accelerate an update. You can read all about it in The Picayune and throughout August on DailyTrib.com.

Sticking with the “hot” theme, reporter Jennifer Greenwell explores the world of chiles, including a chart marking the level of hotness from poblano to Carolina Reaper. You can also find out what makes Hatch chiles so special.

Two Faith Academy of Marble Falls graduates recently received their U.S. Army Ranger tags after grueling weeks at Ranger school. Read how it’s all in family for Rachel Bohnemann and Austin Ellis.

Students are back in class as of mid-August, and at Burnet Middle School, a new SMART Smiles dental office opens to provide free dental care for students. Burnet dental hygienist Jennifer Banton started the program in 2013.

Our “What’s in a Name?” feature profiles Kate Craddock, the first woman on the Burnet City Commission (now the City Council) and a driving force behind building the city airport: Kate Craddock Field.

You can also read how another Burnet County innovator, Dr. Justin Coyle, a cardiologist at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Marble Falls, brought a new cardio health system to the area that is saving lives and trips to the hospital.

This month’s “Picayune People” shines the spotlight on Robin Sindorf Kaspar, the children’s ministry coordinator at Packsaddle Fellowship in Kingsland. Before that, however, she was a beauty queen, a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader, and a rodeo clown.

Near the back of the magazine, where readers turn for great classified ads, you’ll find a list of August events and two features focused on Highland Lakes residents on the go. “Out and About” headed to the Kingsland AquaBoom and the Marble Falls Rodeo, while “Where in the World” has snapshots of locals in Mexico, Israel, Romania, Germany, and Florida.

For those who didn’t get The Picayune Magazine in the mail, you can flip through the digital version online or pick up a free copy at one of the following locations:

