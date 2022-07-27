Granite Shoals Splash Day raising money for firefighter undergoing cancer treatments

Granite Shoals Firefighter Charles Garner was diagnosed with cancer in 2021 and will be undergoing extensive treatments for the next seven months. Proceeds from the dunk tank at Splash Day in Granite Shoals on July 30 will help support Garner and his family. Courtesy photo

Granite Shoals’ second annual Splash Day is 5-8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at Quarry Park, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road. Funds raised from a dunk tank at the event will go toward cancer treatment costs for firefighter Charles Garner, who was diagnosed with the disease in 2021.

Splash Day is free and open to the public and will feature water slides, snow cones, and hot dogs and hamburgers. The city started the event in the summer of 2021 to bring the community together during the hottest time of the year.

The Granite Shoals Police Officer’s Association will man the Dunk-A-Cop tank during the event. Attendees will have the opportunity to sink Police Chief Gary Boshears, Capt. John Ortis, and any other officer willing to get wet as well as Fire Chief Tim Campbell and other firefighters.

Kids 12 years and younger can test their dunk tank aim for free. The cost is $5 for 12 throws for those 13 and older.

Proceeds from the dunk tank will support Garner, who will be undergoing extensive cancer treatments at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston starting Aug. 4 and lasting for at least seven months. Money raised will go toward housing and other costs while he is being treated.

Garner, who is married and has three children, has been a part-time firefighter with Granite Shoals Fire and Rescue for 10 years. He is currently on medical leave from his full-time position with Emergency Services District No. 1 in Travis County. His fellow firefighters have stepped up to cover his shifts so he can still receive a paycheck.

Those who want to help may donate during Splash Day, via an account at GoFundMe.com, or by contacting Granite Shoals Fire and Rescue.

