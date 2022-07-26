SUBSCRIBE NOW

Phoenix Center art exhibit highlights healing works

07/26/22 | DailyTrib.com

The exhibit “Inspire: Images of Hope and Healing” is on display at Marta Stafford Fine Art in Marble Falls through Friday, July 29. It features artwork created by Phoenix Center youths ages 3 and older.

The Marble Falls center, which offers mental health services and programs to young people, holds an exhibit each year.

A reception is from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the studio, 200 Main St. Visitors can learn about The Phoenix Center and enjoy appetizers and beverages while viewing the art.

“Art serves as a less threatening way for children to express overwhelming emotions and nonverbally communicate what might be difficult to put into words,” according to a Phoenix Center media release about the exhibit. “Art can act as a ‘container’ for children’s overwhelming emotions and has been documented to reduce children’s anxieties as well as speed up a child’s processing of and recovery from difficult situations and emotions.”

The exhibit focuses on mandalas, art created within a circle, which is symbolic of the drive toward wholeness, health, and healing, according to The Phoenix Center.

The center and Highland Lakes Creative Arts put assembled images of the youths’ art in an exhibition book, which will be for sale during the exhibit. Proceeds will support The Phoenix Center’s efforts.

Call The Phoenix Center at 830-637-7848 or Marta Stafford Fine Art at 830-693-9999 for more information about the exhibit. The art gallery is open from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

