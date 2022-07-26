Highland Lakes Democratic Women award three scholarships

LEFT: Burnet High School graduate Kori Gilliland, pictured with Highland Lakes Democratic Women Scholarship Chairman Charlotte Broadway, received a $1,500 scholarship from the group. RIGHT: Katherine Nicole Brooks is returning to school to first become a certified medical assistant and later a nurse with assistance from a $1,500 scholarship from the Highland Lakes Democratic Women. Courtesy photos

The Highland Lakes Democratic Women recently awarded $1,500 scholarships to three local women: Sara Te, Katherine Nicole Brooks, and Kori Gilliland.

Te is a Burnet Middle School language arts teacher who is seeking a master’s degree via online classes at the University of Colorado-Boulder. Her degree will be divided into three parts: social emotional learning, cultural and linguistic diversity, and teaching leadership. Te initiated the Start with Hello program at the middle school. It is part of Sandy Hook Promise‘s mission of inclusiveness at schools.

Brooks is returning to school to first become a certified medical assistant and later a nurse. She married young, had three children, separated, and then went through a divorce, all while working various jobs to support her family. Her daughter is earning a CMA through her high school, and the two study together. She also has a son at Texas A&M University.

Gilliland is a 2022 graduate of Burnet High School and plans to attend Tarleton State University in the fall to major in wildlife management. Her goal is to be either a wildlife biologist or a game warden. She hopes to return to the Highland Lakes to start her career.

The Highland Lakes Democratic Women award scholarships each year to one graduating high school senior and two women who are continuing their education. Scholarships may be used to attend area colleges and universities, online classes, and post-secondary technical schools. Learn more on its website.

