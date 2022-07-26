Canyon of the Eagles hosting indoor nature education series

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Canyon of the Eagles Nature Park and Resort, 16942 RR 2341 in Burnet, is hosting a Master Gardener-led indoor nature education series. Visit canyonoftheeagles.com or call 512-334-2070 ext. 1 for more information. Staff photo

Canyon of the Eagles Nature Park and Resort is hosting an indoor nature education series on Saturdays through Aug. 13 to beat the heat outdoors. Highland Lakes Master Gardener Willard Horn is leading the programs, which started July 23 with “Edible and Medicinal Plants.”

Horn usually heads the resort’s popular guided nature hikes. His education series presentations are geared toward all ages. Questions are encouraged.

The schedule includes:

July 30 — “Native American Indian Arrowheads”

Aug. 6 — “Local Bird Identification”

Aug. 13 — “Raised Bed Gardening”

Programs are free for the resort’s overnight guests. The public is welcome to attend with the purchase of a day-use pass at the Gate House. Day-use guests also may enjoy other programs and select amenities, including hiking trails.

Canyon of the Eagles is located at 16942 RR 2341 in Burnet on Lake Buchanan. For more information, visit its website or call 512-334-2070 ext. 1.

