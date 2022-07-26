SUBSCRIBE NOW

Enjoy all your local news and sports for less than 5¢ per day.

Subscribe Now

Canyon of the Eagles hosting indoor nature education series

07/26/22 | DailyTrib.com
Canyon of the Eagles Nature Park and Resort

Canyon of the Eagles Nature Park and Resort, 16942 RR 2341 in Burnet, is hosting a Master Gardener-led indoor nature education series. Visit canyonoftheeagles.com or call 512-334-2070 ext. 1 for more information. Staff photo

Canyon of the Eagles Nature Park and Resort is hosting an indoor nature education series on Saturdays through Aug. 13 to beat the heat outdoors. Highland Lakes Master Gardener Willard Horn is leading the programs, which started July 23 with “Edible and Medicinal Plants.”

Horn usually heads the resort’s popular guided nature hikes. His education series presentations are geared toward all ages. Questions are encouraged.

The schedule includes:

  • July 30 — “Native American Indian Arrowheads”
  • Aug. 6 — “Local Bird Identification”
  • Aug. 13 — “Raised Bed Gardening”

Programs are free for the resort’s overnight guests. The public is welcome to attend with the purchase of a day-use pass at the Gate House. Day-use guests also may enjoy other programs and select amenities, including hiking trails.

Canyon of the Eagles is located at 16942 RR 2341 in Burnet on Lake Buchanan. For more information, visit its website or call 512-334-2070 ext. 1.

editor@thepicayune.com

DailyTrib.com

See author's posts

Tags: , ,

You Might Like

Kingsland ‘Chainsaw House’ event benefits Uvalde families

07/21/22 | Dakota Morrissiey

First responders honored at rodeo for saving man’s life in February

07/20/22 | DailyTrib.com

Boys & Girls Club’s Buckaroo Ball fundraiser Sept. 24

07/18/22 | DailyTrib.com
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

three × 1 =